The Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait even longer to see their seven-time Pro Bowler return to the field.

After believing the recovery process had found its end ahead of a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a setback with his ankle injury and now is “out indefinitely,” according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. This came just an hour after he was asked if he’d be playing Sunday, to which he responded, “probably not.”

Green revealed Thursday that his ankle was too swollen to put pressure on right now.

“For me, just gotta make sure I feel comfortable going out there and pushing it,” Green said, per ESPN. “For me, just gotta make sure I gotta take care of me first before anything else.”

The 31-year-old wide receiver was believed to make his season debut this Sunday, but that no longer is the case. Green likely has few, if any, games left in a Bengals uniform as he is in the final year of his contract.

