The Browns were expected to take the next step this season with Odell Beckham Jr. in the fold. Now, it’s fair to wonder whether the wide receiver’s Cleveland tenure will be brief.

It’s been a massively disappointing season thus far for the Browns, who currently sit at 2-6 after entering the campaign with high expectations. Beckham has made little noise during his first season in Cleveland and he’s on pace for career lows in all major receiving stats as the team’s offense remains anemic.

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, push might come to shove in Cleveland if these issues linger. Freeman reported Wednesday teams believe that if the Browns’ woes drag into next season, Beckham could be moved. While the majority of teams across the league likely would at least kick the tires on OBJ, Freeman is keeping his eye on four teams in the scenario the star wideout is made available.

From Freeman:

Patriots: They get everyone. Hey, life isn’t fair.

Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Beckham would be, um, remarkable.

Ravens: Beckham would make an already dangerous Lamar Jackson even more so.

49ers: That offense would be as formidable as that defense.

The Beckham-Patriots connection has become well-documented. New England reportedly has pursued the 27-year-old in the past, and Beckham himself recently admitted he’s dreamed of catching passes from Tom Brady. Beckham couldn’t have spoken higher of Brady and Co. in the lead-up to the Patriots-Browns Week 8 tilt, so one has to imagine he would relish the opportunity to take his talents to Foxboro. Not to mention, the Browns and Patriots have been frequent trade partners over the past few years.

Beckham trade speculation probably is vastly premature at this point, so New England fans should temper their expectations regarding this particular topic. But if the ship continues to sink in Cleveland and changes need to be made, the franchise would be doing itself a disservice by not exploring all of its options.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images