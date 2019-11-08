Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Rob Gronkowski be returning to the football field any time soon?

This question has been on the minds of New England Patriots fans ever since the tight end called it quits in March.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon after his brother Chris and Ice Shaker partnered with TB12 Sports, and his back-and-forth with Tom Brady will have people buzzing after the quarterback trolled fans by saying “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images