The New England Patriots should be glad if they’ve seen the Baltimore Ravens for the last time this season.
The NFL on Monday shared a statistic that probably will spark concern among Patriots fans. The stat shows how poorly the Patriots have fared — during the dynasty era — in playoff rematches with teams that beat them during the regular season.
“The @Patriots are 3-6 in playoff rematches vs teams that beat them in same regular season since 2001,” the NFL wrote in a tweet.
“Last 5 such games:
– 2015 AFC Champ L @Broncos
– 2012 AFC Champ L @Ravens
– Super Bowl XLVI L @Giants
– 2010 Div Rd L @nyjets
– 2006 AFC Champ L @Colts”
The Ravens beat the Patriots 37-20 last Sunday in their Week 9 matchup. The result improved the Ravens’ record to 6-2 and inflicted the first blemish of the 8-1 Patriots’ season.
Should the teams maintain its current form, both will reach the playoffs and perhaps even face off again in the postseason. Patriots history doesn’t bode well in the event such a scenario comes to pass.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images