If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the Lombardi Trophy was at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

The Baltimore Ravens blew doors off the New England Patriots, earning an impressive 37-20 victory in front of a raucous home crowd. And after the game, members of the Ravens posed for a photo that looked more like something you would see after a Super Bowl.

Take a look:

Hey, you can take all the photos you want after a performance like the one the Ravens put on Sunday night.

To their credit, Ravens players were measured in their postgame remarks, showing respect to the Patriots as well as stressing how it was just one game. As for the sports talking heads, they went off the rails Monday morning, as you’d expect.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images