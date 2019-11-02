It’s a mystery what Stephen Strasburg will decide to do about his future, but we will find out Saturday.
The Washington Nationals pitcher, who pitched in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and was a perfect 5-0 in the postseason, has until 12 p.m. ET to decide whether he wants to remain in Washington or opt-out and test free agency.
But could Strasburg end up in Boston? The Red Sox will be in need if a starter with Rick Porcello becoming a free agent and how the starting rotation performed as a whole in 2019, and it may be worth trying to add someone like Strasburg.
According to betonline.ag, Boston has the third-best (5-to-1) odds to sign the pitcher should he decide to opt-out. The Nationals (5-to-4) and New York Yankees (3-to-1) are the only teams ahead of the Red Sox.
The Red Sox do, however, want to cut payroll and get below the $208 million tax threshold, and Strasburg likely would command a big payday.
Strasburg has four years and $100 million left on his current contract.
