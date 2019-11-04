The Boston Red Sox made some roster moves Monday afternoon.
Both Chris Sale and Dustin Pedroia were reinstated from the 60-day injured list, per a team-provided press release. Pedroia played in just six games for Boston before missing the remainder of the season with a nagging knee issue. The second baseman announced in May that he’d be taking a leave of absence to focus on his future and decide what’s next.
He began a 12-week rehab program in September and acknowledged he likely would need a full knee replacement at some point. Pedroia has yet to rule out a return to baseball despite playing in just nine games over the last two seasons.
Sale’s 2019 season also ended prematurely after dealing with elbow inflammation. The hard-throwing southpaw received a PRP injection in August after it was determined by Dr. James Andrews he did not need Tommy John surgery. He is expected to re-visit Dr. Andrews in mid-November as a follow-up.
Juan Centeno was outrighted from the major league roster and has become a free agent, per the press release. The catcher appeared in seven games for Boston and batted .133.
The Red Sox’s 40-man roster now is at 34, which includes J.D. Martinez after he reportedly chose not to opt-out of his contract and remain in Boston for the 2020 season.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images