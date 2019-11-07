Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Redskins continued their inconsistent behavior Thursday as they essentially ended the tenure of their best player.

Seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon, effectively ending his season. The Redskins avoid paying the near $6 million left on his contract by making this move.

Williams revealed the reason he held out and had no intention to play for the Redskins in 2019 was due to a tumor that was removed from his skull during the offseason. It was something the Redskins previously called minor when they came across it in his medical records.

The tackle is signed with Washington through the 2020 season. But after Washington’s latest move, it may be safe to assume the relationship between the Redskins and Williams is tarnished.

