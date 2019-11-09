Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Krejci got the Boston Bruins on the board early Friday night.

The 33-year-old missed some time early on this season, but looks to be in full health netting his second goal of the season just 1:09 into the first period in the team’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings.

Although it was Krejci who rang the horn, it took some solid teamwork to get it done. Danton Heinen’s offensive pressure and Peter Cehlarik’s read helped the way for Krejci to get the B’s on the board.

For more on the offensive sequence, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images