Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Maine Red Claws kick off their regular-season schedule Saturday when they take on the Delaware Blue Coats, G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. But Tacko Fall surprisingly won’t tower over his opponents as much as normal.

Fall will be the tallest player on the floor at 7-foot-5, but he’ll match up with Blue Coats big man Christ Koumadje, who comes in at 7-foot-4. Koumadje is playing in his first professional season as well, coming off four seasons with the Florida State Seminoles.

Delaware also has 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore, who spent last season with the G League’s Memphis Hustle, starting in 48 of 50 games while averaging 8.96 points and 6.7 rebounds on 63.7 percent shooting.

Bottom line — Fall will have plenty of lengthy defenders eying him in his G League debut.

Celtics second-round pick Tremont Waters, who fills Boston’s other two-way contract slot (alongside Fall), likely will start at point guard for Maine. The Red Claws’ opening night roster includes Kaiser Gates, Yante Maten and Bryce Brown, all players who spent time with the Celtics during training camp.

Maine and Delaware are set to tip off from 76ers Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images