To say the New England Patriots aren’t getting much from their tight ends would be a drastic understatement.

However, just how steep the drop-off has been this season from years past might surprise you.

Of course, the defending Super Bowl Champions are without retired star Rob Gronkowski, who give the Patriots immense production at tight end from the time he was drafted in 2010 until his final game, Super Bowl LIII. And, despite their best efforts, Gronkowski’s replacements — Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and Eric Tomlinson — have done anything but fill the void.

Check out these stats from Boston Sports Info:

Yeah, not good.

By the way, Gronkowski has until Nov. 30 to return to the NFL, if he wants to. He cannot apply for reinstatement after that point.

