Interceptions rarely come as easy as the pick Earl Thomas corraled Sunday night in Baltimore.

Thomas was the recipient of an effective arm punt by Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter of Patriots-Ravens. With New England facing a 3rd-and-10 near midfield, Brady heaved a prayer in the direction of Mohamed Sanu, but the deep ball landed right in Thomas’ lap.

Brady goes deep and it's PICKED by @Earl_Thomas! #RavensFlock 📺: #NEvsBAL on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/iejHcWRXCq pic.twitter.com/QpqyTEUujz — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019

Despite the pick requiring minimal effort, Thomas nonetheless celebrated it on Instagram a few days after the Ravens’ 37-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium. The post prompted a response from Brady, who maintained the competitive spirit with his longtime adversary.

“Nice catch ! 😡,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

If Lamar Jackson’s expectation pans out, Thomas will have another chance this season to intercept Brady. The dual-threat quarterback seems to be fairly confident the Ravens and Patriots will square off in January.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images