Mohamed Sanu enjoyed one of the most productive games of his eight-year NFL career Sunday night. Tom Brady believes even brighter days are ahead for the New England Patriots’ newest receiver.

In his second game in a Patriots uniform, Sanu tied a career high with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite those big numbers, there still appeared to be a few small instances of miscommunication between the veteran wideout and his new quarterback.

Once these minor issues are smoothed out with additional practice reps, Brady said, Sanu’s potential as an offensive weapon for the Patriots will continue to grow.

“Every team has nuances,” Brady said Wednesday during a sitdown with Scott Zolak on “Patriots All-Access.” “I certainly have a way that I like the receivers to play, so it’s hard to get someone up to speed in a very short period of time. But he’s done everything we could expect and more. Him having the targets the other night, making the plays — not only his hands, his run after catch, his toughness — we’re definitely going to have some fun working together the second half of the year as he gets more comfortable and confident in what we’re doing and we gain more of a shared vision of how we see things. I think our chemistry is going to keep improving.”

"Our entire season is determined by what happens from this point on." @scottzolak catches up with @TomBrady heading into the bye. pic.twitter.com/kDD1ec6BXD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2019

Brady also offered his take on this Patriots team as a whole as it enters its bye week.

“It hasn’t all been perfect, but 8-1 — I don’t think anyone’s going to complain about that,” Brady said, echoing the sentiments of several of his Patriots teammates. “I think our entire season is determined by what happens from this point on. We’ve had our ups and downs. Certainly, our defense has been playing great, and offensively, hopefully we can get some continuity and grow and learn and become the version that we’d all expect ourselves to become.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead. I think every year, it’s a little different path. You never know which way it’s going to go. You have high expectations every year — certainly here, we have very high expectations. But we’re ready to attack the second half of the year and see if we can put together our best football.”

Following a Week 10 bye, New England will look to rebound from its loss in Baltimore when it visits the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images