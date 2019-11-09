It’s probably safe to assume Tua Tagovailoa was hoping the first half of Saturday’s game would go a little better.
No. 3 Alabama is hosting No. 2 LSU in what should’ve been a chance for Tagovailoa to showcase his skills to a massive crowd. Instead, the Crimson Tide signal-caller delivered an outright bad first half as the hosts went into the break down 33-13.
The junior went 11-for-19 in the air with a touchdown, but he also had an interception as well as an ugly fumble in the red zone.
Meanwhile, LSU’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, put on a show. The senior went 18-for-20 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Many expect Tagovailoa will be the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his showing compared to Burrow’s in the first 30 minutes of the game had everyone making the same joke: That maybe Burrow actually is the No. 1 quarterback and that teams should be tanking for him.
You get the point.
The term “Tank for Tua” has been thrown around for a while, particularly with reference to the Miami Dolphins (though if the season ended today, the Cincinnati Bengals would have the top pick).
But as plenty of people pointed out, maybe whatever team picks first will be rethinking taking Tagovailoa No. 1 overall.
Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images