Brad Marchand called game.
The Boston Bruins held a 3-0 lead at one point before allowing the Pittsburgh Penguins to take a 4-3 lead in the final seconds of the middle period. But Marchand’s second goal of the night help seal the B’s eventual 6-4 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night at TD Garden.
The first-line winger’s shot hit the far post before bouncing off Tristan Jarry’s back and into the net to make it 5-4 with 1:57 left in the game.
Take a look:
The tally marked the fifth point of the night for Marchand. It’s the second time he’s accomplished that feat this season.
