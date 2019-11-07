Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker returns to the place he called home for his first eight NBA seasons Thursday night when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Boston Celtics.

The University of Connecticut product became Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer en route to three All-Star appearances and 2018-19 All-NBA Honors during those eight years, so to say he holds a special place in franchise history would be an understatement.

The Hornets showed their gratitude toward Walker in a tribute video posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, one that likely will air in the arena during the team’s matchup with the Celtics.

Check it out:

Throwback to some unforgettable memories with @KembaWalker. Grab your tickets to watch the Charlotte Hornets take on Kemba and the Boston Celtics tonight!

🎟️: https://t.co/LQmEtnXM3U pic.twitter.com/Fa4LBWzAn5 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 7, 2019

The Hornets and Celtics are set to tip off from Spectrum Center at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images