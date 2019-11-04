Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most of the sports morning show talking heads reacted to the Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens by, predictably, saying “I told you so” and slamming New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Well, Colin Cowherd took a different approach.

The “Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” host believes Sunday night’s game said more about the Ravens than it did about the Patriots. That said, Cowherd still believes the defending champions would earn a different result in a rematch.

“I didn’t understand how New England won the Super Bowl last year,” Cowherd said. “I kept saying all last year, ‘They have no vertical passing threat, Gronk’s old and injured, Brady’s just old, they were 21st in total defense, they didn’t have an elite pass-rusher.’ And oh, by the way, they didn’t even have home-field advantage last year. They had to go to Kansas City. I kept saying all last year, ‘They don’t look like a Super Bowl team.’

” … This year, they look even less like a Super Bowl team. Gronk’s retired. Now Brady’s older. They still have no vertical passing threat. They still don’t have an elite pass-rusher. They barely even acknowledge the tight end position. Their first-round draft pick hasn’t played a look. And they lost their left tackle and their center — the two most important positions on the offensive line. … They’re also on their third kicker of the year. … But come January in Foxborough, Baltimore in New England, who ya got? Probably take New England.”

Last night was about the Ravens, not the Patriots: "We know what New England is… It was about Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and Mark Ingram saying, 'Hey, we deserve to be in the Super Bowl conversation, too.'" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/RJRpWMoI9G — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2019

That “my kinda quarterback” line was a bit cringe-worthy, but Cowherd nevertheless displayed far more reason and objectivity than his hyperbole-prone peers.

