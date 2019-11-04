Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Teams weren’t exactly champing at the bit to make a run at Josh Gordon last week.

Gordon was placed on waivers after being released from injured reserve by the New England Patriots. The veteran wide receiver ultimately landed with the Seahawks, who owned the 28th spot on the league’s priority list. While at least one other team reportedly “did some work” on Gordon, Seattle was the only team to actually put a claim on the 28-year-old.

Some fans were a bit surprised by the lack of interest in Gordon upon his Patriots release. After all, he apparently is no longer injured and was fairly productive with New England when active. NBC Sports’ Peter King, however, wasn’t surprised by Gordon only fielding one legitimate suitor.

“I think I get a kick out of the legitimate wonder of people that only one team claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon after the Patriots released him off injured reserve last week,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning In America column. “Seriously you question why teams wouldn’t be flocking to claim this highly problematic player? Suspended five times in an eight-year career for substance abuse … cut by the Browns for “violating the team’s trust” … released by a six-time championship team desperate for wide receiver help … put on the street by Bill Belichick. Common sense, people. Please.”

Given his track record, it is tough to count on Gordon’s availability. In fact, part of the Patriots’ decision to cut ties with Gordon reportedly was due to the franchise being unsure of how much they could depend on him. Gordon, obviously, has all of the raw talent in the world, but he’s only managed to maximize it on a few occasions dating back to his rookie season in 2012.

The Seahawks did, however, receive some good news on their latest investment Monday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gordon has passed his physical and now will work toward making his Seattle debut next Monday when the Seahawks visit the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

