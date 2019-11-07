Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

It’s a question that’s really gained steam since the Patriots wide receiver earned MVP honors in New England’s Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, and Skip Bayless explained Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes Edelman is on a “Hall of Fame trajectory” based on postseason performance.

“It carries weight that he is second all time to Jerry Rice in catches in the postseason, and he’s second all time to Jerry Rice in postseason receiving yards,” Bayless said. “That’s highly impressive to me because he’s played 18 postseason games and Jerry played 29.”

Edelman’s case for Canton sure is interesting, as his regular-season production to date would be atypical of a Hall of Famer. But as Bayless outlines in the video above, Edelman has a very impressive playoff résumé, racking up 115 catches for 1,412 yards with five touchdowns in 18 career postseason contests.

It’s important to note, of course, that Edelman, 33, likely has a few years left in him. So perhaps he’ll solidify his case further before hanging up the cleats, adding even more intrigue to the debate involving one of the more popular faces of the Patriots’ dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images