There were plenty of people who couldn’t wait (looking at you, Nick Wright) to talk about the Patriots’ 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

New England suffered its first loss of the season to a team that features a strong running offense coupled with a fast quarterback who’s not afraid to run. And Lamar Jackson did just that at M&T Bank Stadium with two rushing TDs in the primetime win.

But the talking heads of the sports world couldn’t shred the Pats quick enough. Skip Bayless was one of them, saying Jackson and the Ravens “exposed” the “many flaws” of the Patriots during Monday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

“Last night before America, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens exposed the many, many flaws that the New England Patriots already had,” he said. “I believe they were the most flawed 8-0 team this league might’ve ever seen. Because we couldn’t really see the flaws until (Sunday) night. And I gotta compliment Nick Boyle, the tight end for the Ravens because he took a shot last week and he backed it up because he said ‘That defense has not seen anything yet like our offense.’ And he was dead-on right.”

You can watch the whole clip below:

Sure, the Ravens ran for 155 yards on New England’s defense — who had let up as many touchdowns (four) as it had scored heading into Sunday’s game — in the first half alone. But were the “Boogeymen,” Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots really “exposed?”

We guess only time will tell as the rest of the season plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images