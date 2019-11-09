It’s probably safe to say that Mississippi Valley State isn’t eager for a rematch with Utah.
Despite their best efforts, the Delta Devils (awesome name) lost 143-49 to the Utes on Friday. That’s the largest margin of victory in a Division-I men’s basketball game since 1938, when the NCAA Tournament was introduced.
We repeat: Mississippi Valley State lost by 94 points.
As you might expect, the game produced a few noteworthy stats/records.
— Utah’s previous record for points in a game was 132, which it set in 1960.
— Utah’s 73-point second half set a school record for points in a half.
— Rylan Jones (10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) and Both Gach (12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) became the first pair of Division-I teammates in the past 20 years to each record triple-doubles.
Believe it or not, Utah did not set a school record for largest margin of victory. The Utes also beat Salt Lake High School by 94 points in 1913 in a game everybody surely remembers.
