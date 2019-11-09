Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to say that Mississippi Valley State isn’t eager for a rematch with Utah.

Despite their best efforts, the Delta Devils (awesome name) lost 143-49 to the Utes on Friday. That’s the largest margin of victory in a Division-I men’s basketball game since 1938, when the NCAA Tournament was introduced.

We repeat: Mississippi Valley State lost by 94 points.

.@UtahMBB posted the largest margin of victory against a D-I opponent since 1938 😱 pic.twitter.com/cT8yvxbnr9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2019

As you might expect, the game produced a few noteworthy stats/records.

— Utah’s previous record for points in a game was 132, which it set in 1960.

— Utah’s 73-point second half set a school record for points in a half.

— Rylan Jones (10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) and Both Gach (12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) became the first pair of Division-I teammates in the past 20 years to each record triple-doubles.

Believe it or not, Utah did not set a school record for largest margin of victory. The Utes also beat Salt Lake High School by 94 points in 1913 in a game everybody surely remembers.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images