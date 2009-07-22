Rangers Sign Restricted Free Agent Lisin

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Enver Lisin on Tuesday, general manager Glen Sather announced.

Lisin, 23, was acquired by the Rangers from a trade with the Phoenix Coyotes on July 13 that sent Lauri Korpikoski to the Coyotes. He played in 48 games last season with Phoenix, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists for 21 points.

Lisin set career-highs in games played, goals, assists, points, penalty minutes, game-winning goals and shots during the 2008-09 season. In 78 career games, he has 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points to go along with 46 penalty minutes.