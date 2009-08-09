Bruins’ Top Draft Pick Caron Breaks Collarbone

Bruins 2009 first-round draft pick Jordan Caron broke his collarbone during an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday night in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at try-out camp for the Canadian World Junior team.

Caron took an open-ice hit from Los Angeles Kings blue line prospect Colten Teubert, and TSN reports that Caron broke his collar bone on the hit. There is no information regarding how much time he will miss but it appears highly unlikely he will be at Bruins training camp in September.

Caron — a native of Sayabec, Quebec, and member of the Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — was drafted by the Bruins with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NHL draft in Montreal. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger impressed the Bruins brass with his use of his size and his puck possession at the team's development camp in July. The 18-year-old was the leading scorer for Rimouski last season with 36 goals.

When he is healed he will return there for another season.