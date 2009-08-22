Buchholz Returning to Vintage Form

We’ve been waiting a long time for an illustrious start from young gun Clay Buchholz. We’ve been waiting for something that will prove that somewhere, deep down in the heart of the scrawny Texan, is a flicker of the person who no-hit Baltimore in September 2007, or the person who held the Blue Jays to one run in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of 2009.

Finally, the flicker has been spotted, somewhere in the distance.

Buchholz, this week’s Amica Pitcher of the Week, turned in a scintillating performance against Toronto on Wednesday, surrendering one run on six hits in six innings of work. He lowered his ERA from 4.45 to 3.99, and he didn’t even need all six of the runs of support his teammates got him against perennial Cy Young candidate Roy Halladay. The win helped secure Boston’s series victory over Toronto and served as the middle match of an eventual three-game sweep.

It isn’t every day that an unproven kid with a 2-3 record can outshine someone like Halladay, and Buchholz knows it.

“It’s a confidence booster for everyone,” Buchholz told NESN after the win. “It’s been few and far between for teams to go out there and put up runs on the board against him. We got him out quick and got into the bullpen and it leads to good things.”

Hopefully, having Buchholz on the mound will lead to good things, too, because by all estimations, the Sox are going to need him in October. And they’re going to need him to be the Buchholz of old.



