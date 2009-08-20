Yearning to Fit In, Canadiens’ Gomez Turns to French Lessons

Making the transition from the New York to the Montreal is bound to be difficult. That's why new Canadien Scott Gomez is making the transition a bit easier by taking some French lessons.

Gomez told TSN.ca that he wants to fit in with his new teammates, and what better way to do so than by learning to communicate with them?

"It's something I want to do," he said. "It's not going to be easy. Us Mexicans, we roll our 'R's."

As is recommended when learning a new language, Gomez is taking it slow and beginning with the basics. He told TSN.ca that he's learned one phrase so far: "Merci beaucoup."

The Alaska native, who was drafted by New Jersey in the first round of the 1998 draft, spent the first seven years of his career with the Devils before jumping ship for the Rangers. In 2008-09, he finished the year with 16 goals, 42 assists and a minus-2 rating. As intent as he is on improving his French, he's even more intent on raising the bar for himself on the ice.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I'm going to score 30 goals, but at the same time, I'm going to get back to my game where my linemates are going to score 30 goals," he said, adding that he believes he fell below his personal standards last season because it "was one of those years, but I think the main thing is to stay healthy."

Gomez, 29, was traded to Montreal in June so the Rangers could rid themselves of his $7.357 cap hit.