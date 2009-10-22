Finding Love, Bill Belichick Style

Dating is hard. As the winter chill regroups from its initial foray into New England, we wanted to do something in this space that might help souls find someone to stay warm with.

But how? We know sports, not seduction; cortisone, not Cupid; strong-side backers, not weak-in-the-knee lasses.

Then came a thought as the Patriots' week unfolded. With the healthy scratching of Adalius Thomas and the cutting of Joey Galloway, we were reminded that Bill Belichick doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve done. If you struggle, you’re off the field.

I wondered what would happen if we applied this philosophy elsewhere?

For example, if our car underperformed, we’d simply get another. The auto industry would be pumped.

And there would be none of this “I have to invite the uncle I don’t like because he’s my uncle.” No way. Uncle Nutso would have to earn his way back in. Heck, you could even audition for new, cooler uncles.

I then realized the method could not be applied to relationships. There would be a tremendous amount of pressure. Believe me, I’ve done enough stupid things to warrant being put on waivers a few hundred times over, and given that every relationship has miscues, I dare say none would last.

The next logical step, then, is to find a team philosophy that would work — something better than the Belichickian model to help fashion our approach toward dating.

Thus, the below exercise. Pick one, lonely soul, and apply with caution.

Bruins: Look for women who are Bruins tough. Which means they’ll help you score but also punch your adversaries in the face.

Celtics: Still rebounding from last year’s disappointment, you’re basically just looking for someone tall. Age is not an issue.

Revolution: Just try to find someone nice and hope you don’t lose her to a foreign dude with lots of money.

Red Sox: Create a well-stocked black book with the numbers of as many young and talented women you can find, in the hopes one or two might work out down the road. Hope your jerk neighbor from New York doesn’t butt in.

Knicks: Take relationship advice from Isaiah Thomas, which inevitably will be followed by a period of depression.

Raiders: Sadly, your senile great-grandfather who dresses like he’s a bad guy in Buck Rogers gets to pick who you go out with.

Redskins: Throw boatloads of money at a woman you really, really like, and then watch her trip and fall down the stairs.



Vikings: Be an old guy who makes passes at the other team.

Cowboys: Try to impress women with the oversized television you occasionally hit your head on.



Dolphins: Instead of approaching a woman, run to the other side of the bar and have Ronnie Brown do it instead.

We welcome your additions. If we help just one sports fan find love, then this space has done its job.