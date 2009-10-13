Kris Jenkins Critical of Teammates for Talking Too Much

The Jets gained a number of enemies early in the season for talking and talking some more.

One person who apparently wasn't a fan of the boasting was the Jets' own Kris Jenkins.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle spoke out after the team's Monday night loss to the Dolphins, saying the Jets have plenty to work on.

"Everybody talked when it came to running their mouth in the paper," Jenkins told the New York Post. "When we were winning, everyone was talking about how good we’ve been doing, and 'Look at me,' but when we lose nobody got nothing to say. My feelings are hurt because a lot of people consider me a team leader, but I don’t want to hang my hat on that. I don’t want to hang my hat on games where guys aren’t playing together and stuff like that."

Head coach Rex Ryan accepted responsibility for not getting his team ready for the Dolphins, who gained 413 yards on the Jets' defense, but Jenkins said the fingers can be pointed at himself and the other players.

"I think the preparation was great," Jenkins said. "I think we just laid an egg. I think that was it. It’s definitely gut-check time and I guess we got a dose of shut up, that’s why I can’t talk. I can’t even find the words for this."