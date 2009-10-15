LeBron James Out; Cavaliers to Be Tested for H1N1 Virus

CLEVELAND — The flu bug has bitten LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James will miss the club's final home

exhibition game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night

because of flu-like symptoms that have been bothering him for several

days. Forward Darnell Jackson and guard Coby Karl were also out with

the flu.

James and his two teammates were told to stay home so they don't spread the flu.

As a standard precaution, all of the players will be tested for the H1N1 virus, team officials said.

The NBA's reigning MVP, James has

been under the weather for the past few days. He was sent home from

practice on Tuesday and was not at the Wednesday morning shootaround.

In addition, the Cavaliers will be

without guards Mo Williams (groin), Delonte West (personal reasons) and

forward Danny Green (leg bruise).

West returned to practice this week

with the Cavs, who allowed him to leave the team to attend to medical

and personal issues. West has been treated for bipolar disorder, and

last month he was arrested near his home in Maryland on misdemeanor

weapons possession charges.

During media day, West indicated he had stopped taking his medications this summer.

The Cavaliers gave West the option of

working out at Quicken Loans Arena or staying at the team's training

facility in Independence. He chose to stay at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Coach Mike Brown said there is no timetable for West to make his preseason debut.

"I'm literally taking it one day at a time," Brown said. "I haven't thought much about it except to make sure he is OK."