LeBron James Speaks Out on Last Year’s Cancer Scare

LeBron James' swine flu scare was kind of funny. His cancer scare was not.

Earlier this year, the superstar forward underwent a biopsy on a growth in his jaw to determine whether or not it was cancerous.

James told The Cleveland Plain Dealer he was kept on edge for a few days while he awaited the results. Doctors told James they did not think it was cancer but had to make sure, subjecting the forward to a "nerve-wracking" few days of anticipation.

"I was working with some good professionals," James said. "They were telling me they didn't think it was cancer, but we had to be sure, of course."

For James, the medical scare didn't interfere with basketball. Instead, he was glad that he received the news during the season because he had something else to focus on. The growth was benign and was removed after the end of the Cavaliers' season.

"I wasn't scared," James said, "but it wasn't something I was comfortable with."