Sidney Crosby’s Hat Trick Leads Penguins Past Canadiens

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had his

third career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins became the first NHL

team to reach 10 victories this season, snapping the Montreal

Canadiens' four-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.

Crosby, tied for fourth in the NHL

with nine goals, had his third multiple-goal game in 12 starts this

season for Pittsburgh (10-2-0).

Chris Kunitz also scored and assisted

on all three of Crosby's goals. Mike Rupp and Alex Goligoski added

goals, and Bill Guerin had three assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves, allowing only Tomas Plekanec's power-play goal.

With the victory, the defending

Stanley Cup champions rebounded from a loss to New Jersey on Saturday

night that snapped their seven-game winning streak.

Montreal's Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 of 23 shots before he was pulled after the second period.

Crosby extended his point streak to

five games, completing a hat trick during the first 36 minutes, giving

him nine goals in October for the first time in his career. Last

season, Crosby's ninth goal came a full month later on Nov. 28.

All three of Crosby's goals came at

even strength. He scored 8:33 into the contest when he one-timed a slap

shot off a pass from Guerin between the glove and left pad of Halak,

who was diving to his left.

Crosby made it 2-0 five minutes into the

second when he corralled the rebound of Kunitz's shot while in the slot

and, with his back to the net, flipped a backhander high into the

corner of the net.

The goal that brought the deluge of

hats onto the ice came with 4:27 left in the second when Kunitz fed him

all alone in front of Halak, who stopped his initial shot but the

rebound ricocheted off Crosby's skate.

The play was reviewed but officials

ruled he did not use a distinct kicking motion so the goal stood,

giving the Penguins a 4-0 lead.

Rupp's third goal came 12:58 into

the second, and Plekanec scored his third 5:39 into the third during a

5-on-3 situation, ruining Fleury's shot at his first shutout of the

season.

Kunitz had a power play goal with 3:29 left — his second goal in his past 22 regular-season games.

Notes

Crosby had only three goals

all of October last season. His previous hat tricks came Oct. 28, 2006,

at Philadelphia and Nov. 29, 2008, against New Jersey. … Goligoski

has a six-game point streak. … Plekanec has at least a point in four

straight. … Penguins RW Tyler Kennedy missed the game due to an

undisclosed injury. … Including playoffs, Mellon Arena was sold out

for the 125th consecutive game, dating to late in the 2006-07 season.