Assabet Valley Trumps Natick For Girls’ 10-and-Under Title

Sound offense plus sound defense equals championships.

Just ask the Assabet Valley girls’ 10-and-under squad, which trumped Natick 3-1 to take the championship in the TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 tournament on Thursday night.

Assabet Valley scored on each of its three penalty shots.

Natick avoided the shutout by scoring up and over the goaltender’s shoulder on its second chance, but couldn’t come up with anything else.

Assabet Valley beat Newton and the Coastal Stars to earn their trip to the finals.