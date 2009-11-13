Bruins’ Marco Sturm Looks Back on the Fall of the Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall first began to take shape on Aug. 15, 1961, and it stood tall until Nov. 9, 1989. Bruins forward Marco Sturm — a native of Dingolfing in the former West Germany — remembers every second of seeing it come down. Even from a distance and on the small screen.

“It was obviously a big thing for Germany — I’m really [far] south, so I’m really far away from Berlin, too — but it was a big deal personally for us and for our family,” he told NESN’s Naoko Funayama.

Sturm remembers traveling north for hockey tournaments as a kid, and going from north to south was like a different universe.

“You could tell the difference right away,” he said. “As soon as you go across that wall, it was like a different world. Everything looked really old — even the cars. They only had these little cars. … It was kind of dark, and a little scary, too. But they didn’t know anything else.”

The place that once boasted two countries within one may be unified now, but you wouldn’t know it, at least from a hockey standpoint.

“It’s still a big rivalry there,” Sturm said with a smile. “You can tell, especially when you play hockey games there, that the East and West still have big rivalries.”

