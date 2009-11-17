Dolphins’ Chad Pennington May Be Done With Football for Good

Chad Pennington is working his way toward a comeback — a comeback he may never make.

The Dolphins quarterback injured his shoulder in early October and underwent season-ending surgery, and according to ESPN.com, it will be a couple of months before he decides whether he'll ever play again.

Pennington has completed the first phase of his rehabilitation, and on Wednesday, he will visit Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Ala., to map out a recovery program that should span the next six weeks.

The quarterback said he may wait until March to make his future plans.

The bad news is, this was Pennington's third surgery on his throwing shoulder. The good news is, he has won NFL Comeback Player of the Year two times upon returning from shoulder surgery. The last time was after the 2008 season, when he helped the Dolphins win the AFC East title and earn a playoff berth for the first time in eight years.

In 88 career games spanning 10 seasons, Pennington has thrown for 102 touchdowns with a 66.1 quarterback rating.