Knicks Say No Thanks to Allen Iverson

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The New York

Knicks won't sign Allen Iverson, believing any short-term gain would

hinder their plans to build for the future.

Team president Donnie Walsh said

Friday the team won't make any additions at this time despite its 2-9

record. He added the decision to pass on the former MVP had nothing to

do with Iverson's ability to play or his character in the locker room.

"I've always admired him," Walsh

said. "I think he'd be a great addition for a team that's in a

different position than we're in and I hope he gets picked up."

Coach Mike D'Antoni said Iverson

would have come in and played 40 minutes a game, taking playing time

away from others who need to be on the court to continue their growth.

"We just didn't think right now we wanted to have that dominant force on the team right now," D'Antoni said.

"We're going to stick with the plan

and it just wasn't the right situation. Allen is a great player, no

doubt about it, but that's not the route we're going to take right

now."

Iverson was waived by the Memphis

Grizzlies on Tuesday and became a free agent Thursday night. Walsh said

he didn't feel the four-time scoring champion was the right fit at the

beginning, but began to reconsider because it's "enticing to think that

you can get a guy that can score the ball that way."

But the Knicks remain committed to

building with young players such as Danilo Gallinari and Wilson

Chandler, and felt a player who shoots as much as Iverson could hinder

that strategy.

"We feel like that could hurt our

development in the future, so we want to go the way we're going," Walsh

said. "There will be other things we can do during the year that will

be more in line with what our philosophy has been entering into this."

The Knicks passed on a chance to

sign Iverson when he was a free agent over the summer. At the time,

they felt the returning veterans from last season, plus the continued

improvement of their younger players, would be enough to contend for a

playoff spot.

Then they opened the season by

dropping nine of their first 10 games, the worst start in franchise

history. So when the Grizzlies and Iverson parted ways after just three

games, the Knicks revisited their decision.

Walsh and D'Antoni talked it over

for a few days, alerting ownership that a signing was being considered.

Walsh also talked with Iverson's agent, Leon Rose, but not the player

himself.

"I happen to think that it's not the

right place for Allen, either," Walsh said. "I think Allen should go to

a team that he can push into a contending situation or a playoff

situation and I think he will, because he's good enough to do that."

The Knicks may have pulled back

their interest after an impressive comeback to beat Indiana on

Wednesday night. Center Eddy Curry played for the first time this

season, scoring 10 points in 11 minutes.

Despite his credentials, there

hasn't been much interest in Iverson after he complained about coming

off the bench last season in Detroit. He had the same complaints during

his short stint in Memphis, so teams may be wary of signing him.

Yet he remains a popular player, so

there was some rare basketball buzz in New York this week. Even Knicks

players sounded interested in signing Iverson, and Walsh was aware that

fans may be disappointed his team will drop any plans to pursue him.

"I'm always concerned about that, but I don't think you can build a basketball team based on polls," he said.