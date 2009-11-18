UConn Beats Hofstra 76-67

STORRS, Conn. — Jerome Dyson scored 23 points and No. 12 Connecticut rallied for a 76-67 victory over Hofstra on Tuesday night in the second round of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

UConn (3-0) trailed Hofstra 54-45 with 9 minutes remaining but went ahead 59-58 on two free throws by Dyson with 5:20 to go. The teams then exchanged the lead four times before the Huskies went up for good 63-62 with 4:16 left.

Led by Charles Jenkins, the Pride (1-2) twice cut UConn's lead to one in the final minutes, but Dyson scored nine straight points in the final 1:39 for UConn to secure the win and advance to the tournament's semifinals next week at Madison Square Garden.



Kemba Walker had 16 points, Stanley Robinson had 15 and Gavin Edwards had 10 for the Huskies.

Jenkins scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half for Hofstra, while Cornelius Vines added 18.