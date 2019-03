Phil Kessel will make a trip to the TD Garden for the second time in a week on Thursday night, when the Maple Leafs take on the Bruins.

While Kessel’s been tearing up the scoresheets for the Leafs, the general concensus around Boston was that the young sniper didn’t want to be in Boston. The Instigators considered the circumstances surrounding the offseason Kessel saga and broke down what likely took place.