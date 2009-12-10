Phil Kessel Plays With Some Even Newer Teammates

The Toronto Maple Leafs spent some time this week skating outdoors with some young hockey players. From the looks of it, Phil Kessel fit right in.

One NESN.com reader who always draws attention to himself is a fellow by the name of “marco.” While he never hesitates to disagree with anyone — especially when the aforementioned Kessel is involved — he took some time on Wednesday to share his love with the game of hockey. That’s something we all can enjoy.

“well, well , it hurts me to say it but i do agree hockey is a great sport.

it’s a sport that requires a real comittment from way back in the yout hockey leagues. You need to make many sacrifices to excel in this sport.

practices at 7 am, tournaments out of town, playing outdoors in the freezin cold. where one could swear the blood circulation is causing numbness because of ths cold and yet the mind is so focused and hungry to play that for those moments nothing else matters until lights out.”

–marco

The description of this video on YouTube simply reads “..whoa.” Seems about right.







