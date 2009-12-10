Theo Epstein’s Winter Meetings End With Minor Moves

Theo Epstein didn’t make many big splashes at the winter meetings this year. But given the Red Sox GM’s recent history, that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

While he hasn’t yet found a way to fill Boston’s left-field hole, Epstein did find a way to bolster Boston’s bullpen, adding pitchers Fabio Castro and Ramon Ramirez before his time in Indianapolis was through.

“I think we have a better feel for what’s out there for us, and we’ll move forward with the rest of the month,” Epstein told NESN’s Heidi Watney on Wednesday.

Now, Epstein’s biggest priority is adding production on offense — most likely in left field.

You can watch Epstein’s entire interview here: