Timberwolves Rip Down Nets 103-99

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Al Jefferson scored a

season-high 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a favorable videotape

review in the final minute to defeat the New Jersey Nets 103-99 on Wednesday

night in the battle of the NBA’s two worst teams.

Jonny Flynn added 22 points and Kevin Love had 13 points

and 16 rebounds as Minnesota (6-24) swept the two-game season series and sent

New Jersey (2-27) to its eighth straight loss.

The key moment for Minnesota came with 25.6 seconds to

play when the officials reversed a ruling that said the ball went out of bounds

off the leg of Wolves swingman Corey Brewer.

Brewer, who added 17 points, was fouled on the ensuing

inbound play and hit two free throws to give Minnesota a 101-97 lead.

Devin Harris led New Jersey with 23 points. Yi Jianlian

returned to the lineup after missing seven weeks with a sprained knee and had

22, while Courtney Lee had 20.