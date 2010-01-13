Bills Granted Request to Speak to Jets’ Brian Schottenheimer

On Monday, the Bills revealed that they were interested in Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. On Tuesday, they were granted permission to speak to him.

The New York Daily News reports that the Bills were granted their request to formally speak with Schottenheimer about their head coaching vacancy, according to a league source.

Buffalo will be allowed to meet with Schottenheimer this week at a location and time convenient to him — something that might be hard to come by, given that the OC is currently trying to prepare the underdog Jets for a playoff matchup at San Diego this weekend.

If the Jets beat the Chargers, the Bills will not be permitted to speak to Schottenheimer again until the bye week prior to the Super Bowl, if the Jets manage to advance that far.