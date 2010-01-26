Bruins May Be in Panic Mode, But Still Won’t Trade Top Pick, Tuukka Rask

The Bruins have lost five straight games and a sense of urgency has taken over the Hub now that the B’s are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

NESN.com’s James Murphy joined John Chandler on SportsDesk to discuss what needs to change with the Bruins.

Though it appears that the Bruins are in the midst of a downward spiral, Murph suggests that the team has all the pieces in place to be playing far better.

And despite talking heads suggesting that coach Claude Julien should be fired — an idea Murphy calls “comical” — and that major changes need to be made, Murph suggests that a big deal — like one involving Thrashers sniper Ilya Kovalchuk — is unlikely.

In fact, he says, Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli is not willing to trade away the first-round draft pick picked up from the Maple Leafs in the Phil Kessel trade and is also unlikely to give up backup netminder Tuukka Rask in a trade.

Check out the video below for the entire conversation with Murph.