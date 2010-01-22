Dennis Wideman’s Teammates Haven’t Lost Any Faith

Dennis Wideman's nightmare season dragged on in Thursday night's loss to Columbus, as he struggled again with the puck and had a turnover that lead to Columbus' first goal at 12:23 of the first period.

Later in the game, Wideman (who already accidentally broke Patrice Bergeron's thumb with a shot from the point) inadvertently shot another puck right into teammate Blake Wheeler's lower leg. Thankfully, Wheeler was fine, but the response from the TD Garden crowd wasn't so forgiving, as boos and heckling rained down throughout the game on the struggling blue liner.

After practice on Friday, Wideman's teammates felt for their teammate, and they made it clear that he has all of their support. While they understood head coach Claude Julien's public criticism of Wideman and the fans' booing, most players questioned whether anyone should really be singled out for the way the Bruins have played lately or this season.

There was no criticizing of Julien, but there was a resounding notion that Wideman isn't the only player underachieving. The players believe the team, as a whole, needs to share the blame. As for the fans, players never want to hear boos, but if fans are going to boo, then "boo all of us" was how players such as Shawn Thornton and Blake Wheeler put it.

"Just because things are said in the paper, doesn't mean [Wideman] doesn't care," Thornton said. "He's so calm on the ice and maybe lets stuff roll off his shoulder off the ice, [but that] doesn't mean he's not passionate. I'm telling you, this kid has a big heart and he wants to win just as much as the next guy. He may look lackadaisical at times, but it's because he is calm. I'm telling you this kid is gifted and I think that's the frustration there. It's not that anyone thinks he isn't trying, it's that we know he can be better."

Thornton wanted to make it clear that nobody in the dressing room has lost faith in Wideman. If anything, he believes the whole team should be booed and questioned.

"He's going through a tough stretch, but last time I checked, we all are, myself included," Thornton said. "None of us can be proud with the way things have gone and look, of course fans have the right to say what they want, but if you want to express your opinion, boo me, boo everyone on this team. We win and lose as a team. We're behind him and we're here for him."

As for the player that Wideman accidentally shot a puck at? Wheeler simply said that Wideman is due for some good old-fashioned ribbing once he finds his way out of this slump.

"I'm going to let him sort this out and when I know he's ready, he'll get it," Wheeler said with a laugh. "I'll razz him good and we'll have some fun with that. But seriously, we're just here for him right now and it's our jobs as teammates to be there for him and each other. We're all struggling right now. It's not one guy out there, it's six guys skating and not getting the job done."

Just like Thornton, Wheeler understands the fans' emotions and why they boo, but he wants them to realize that even if Wideman were to correct his game right now, it wouldn't make a difference unless the team collectively does the same.

"Look, this is an entertainment business and frankly right now, we're not entertaining," Wheeler said. "So they have a right to be mad if they're not getting what they paid for. But yeah, I mean if you're going to boo, then boo all of us. We're all out there not getting the job done, not just Wides."