Jerry Hairston Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal With Padres

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have agreed to a $2,125,000, one-year deal with Jerry Hairston Jr.

The deal with the infielder-outfielder comes two days after the Padres completed a trade with Oakland to reacquire Hairston's younger brother, Scott.

Jerry Hairston Jr. split the 2009 season between Cincinnati and the New York Yankees. He was with the Yankees when they won the World Series. He combined to hit .251 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs.

The Hairstons would become the seventh set of brothers to play for the Padres and the fifth to play as teammates.