BOSTON — Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich is back on the practice field for the first time since leaving the team to undergo cancer treatment.

Herzlich led part of the captain's practice on Thursday in the bubble-covered field at Alumni Stadium.

The BC linebacker was the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year in 2008. He was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, the next spring.

He missed all of last season.