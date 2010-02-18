American Shani Davis Wins Speedskating Gold, Chad Hedrick Takes Bronze

Stephen Colbert is probably happy with how his sponsorship deal is going. The USA speedskating team, sponsored by "Colbert Nation," has seen plenty of time on the podium and added two more medals Wednesday.

Shani Davis defended his Olympic gold in the men's 1,000-meter event on Wednesday, while fellow American Chad Hedrick won the bronze.

Four years ago in Turin, Italy, Davis made headlines for being the first African-American to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics. In the Vancouver Games, he's just another American finding success in speedskating.

"It's always nice to go out there and do it again," Davis told The Associated Press.

Davis took home his second straight 1,000m gold medal with a big push down the final backstretch. Swinging his arms twice on the last part of the course, Davis got up just enough speed to cross the line in 1:08.94, just 18 hundredths of a second ahead of Mo Tae-bum from South Korea, who earlier captured gold in the 500 meters.

The 1,000, though, continued a trend of Americans edging out the Koreans on the speedskating oval. Apolo Anton Ohno and J.R. Celski took home silver and bronze in the 1,500-meter short-track race after two South Koreans collided in the final turn and took themselves from the podium to the padded walls of the Pacific Coliseum in an instant.

Mo's gold in the 500, plus Lee Jung-su's gold over Ohno and Celski, still gives Korea plenty to be proud of, but Wednesday was Davis' moment.