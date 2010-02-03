Former Saints Quarterback Bobby Hebert Gets Dragged Into Super Bowl Hysteria  

Bobby Hebert isn’t the first guy to wear a dress in the French Quarter, and he certainly won’t be the last.

The former Saints quarterback recently donned a gold and black dress during a parade in New Orleans to honor Buddy Diliberto. The late local sportscaster, who passed away in 2005, made a promise that he would parade through the French Quarter in a dress if the Saints ever made the Super Bowl.

Photo of the day

Comment of the day

The Bruins’ woes are turning Boston upside down.

“i look at the paper this morning i see the bruins in 4th place wow and then somebody told me my paper was upside down hahahahahaha nest 3 games are not looking better mtl twice we know how those games go all the time the bruins make it an art loosing yaer after yaer after year always an excuse what will be the excuse wen they raise the price of tickets or what will they do to get their fans that they are losing year after year no wonder bourque had to leave the bruins for his cup.”

–jakman77

Video of the day

Did she learn this move from Shaun White?



Wannabe Skater Chick Eats Asphalt – Watch more Funny Videos

