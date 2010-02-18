Report: Tim Thomas Will Be No. 3 Goaltender for Team USA-Norway Game on Thursday

Backup American goalie Tim Thomas won't dress for Thursday's Olympic matchup between Team USA and Norway, according to USA Today's Kevin Allen on Twitter.

"US Coach Ron Wilson makes it official: Ryan Miller will play every game for the Americans unless he falters. [Jonathan] Quick will be backup vs. Norway," said the report from Vancouver.

While Miller's steady play all year for the Buffalo Sabres made him the clear-cut choice as Wilson's No. 1 netminder, the backup spot still seemed up for grabs. Allen wrote in USA Today that Wilson will rotate his backup goaltenders, with Quick getting the spot on Thursday and Thomas, presumably, filling the role on Sunday against Canada.

"This is the playoffs as far as I'm concerned," Wilson told the newspaper in discussing his decision. "You usually go into the [NHL] playoffs with your hot goalie playing the last six weeks of the season, and you don't think during the playoffs, 'I ought to give my backup some work because what if something happens to the starter.'"

Thomas, 35, said prior to leaving for Vancouver that he wouldn't have to necessarily play for this Olympic tournament to be special.

"I’m just so honored and happy to be going and be a part of Team USA," Thomas told NESN.com's James Murphy. "That’s what matters most to me. … Sure, I want to play, but if I can be part of a gold-medal team or something special, that’s what matters most to me."

Likely factoring into Wilson's decision was the fact that Thomas hasn't played in a game since Feb. 2, a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, and he hasn't won a game since Jan. 14. Quick, meanwhile, leads the NHL with 35 victories in net.

"I mean, this is the top of it all," Thomas told NESN.com. "Being there and wearing that jersey is what I always strived for. Like I said, of course, I want to play but Ryan is a great goalie, and he is having the great year, so I understand. I’ll be there if and when they need me, and I’ll just be there, and that’s enough for me."