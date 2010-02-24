Ross Greenburg Explores Magic Johnson-Larry Bird Rivalry

Celebrating the rivalry between two of the greatest players in NBA history never gets old, and Ross Greenburg aims to prove it with his HBO documentary film, Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals.

The executive producer spoke during the movie premier about the impact Larry Bird and Magic Johnson had on the evolution of basketball.

“What we wanted to do was focus on their relationship,” Greenburg said. “They’re intertwined as sports figures and icons. You can’t say ‘Magic’ without saying ‘Bird’; you can’t say ‘Bird’ without saying ‘Magic.’ We wanted to get a better understanding of how that relationship evolved over time.”

