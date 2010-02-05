The Buzz Looks Forward to the Upcoming Olympics

Don't miss The Buzz this week as Naoko Funayama sits down to chat with seven of your favorite Boston Bruins.

First, you'll hear from the Bruins' six Olympians: David Krejci, Miroslav Satan, Marco Sturm, Patrice Bergeron, and Tim Thomas. Then, Mark Recchi will talk about carrying the Olympic torch and the significance of passing Johnny Bucyk on the all-time games played list.

Later, don't miss Milan Lucic introducing kids at a local school to his hometown of Vancouver, the site of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

As always, the show will wrap up with a look at this week in Bruins' history and the top plays of the week from around the NHL.