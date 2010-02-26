Wes Welker ‘Doing Very Well’ Three Weeks After Surgery

Wes Welker remains a long way away from returning to the gridiron following offseason knee surgery, but his recovery appears to be going well.

Welker underwent knee surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament just over three weeks ago, and team sources tell the Boston Herald that the Patriots wide receiver is "doing very well" in the early stages of his recovery.

The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss the start of the Patriots 2010 season after suffering the injury in the last game of the 2009 regular season.

The Patriots are preparing to begin next season without Welker, signing veteran David Patten to add wide receiver depth. In addition, the team reportedly has shown interest in Notre Dame wide receiver Golden Tate and Louisiana State's Brandon LaFell in the upcoming NFL draft.

Welker has led the NFL in receptions in two of the last three seasons.